Teresa Arnold, CCC-SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresa Arnold, CCC-SLP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Teresa Arnold, CCC-SLP
Teresa Arnold, CCC-SLP is a Hearing & Speech Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Teresa Arnold works at
Teresa Arnold's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresa Arnold?
About Teresa Arnold, CCC-SLP
- Hearing & Speech Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1336176791
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Arnold accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Teresa Arnold using Healthline FindCare.
Teresa Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresa Arnold works at
Teresa Arnold has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Arnold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Arnold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Arnold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.