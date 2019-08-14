Teresa Dickens, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Dickens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Teresa Dickens, WHNP
Overview of Teresa Dickens, WHNP
Teresa Dickens, WHNP is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO.
Teresa Dickens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Teresa Dickens' Office Locations
-
1
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - OB/GYN1000 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 269-7900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teresa Dickens?
She was great! She took the time to answer all of my many questions in a caring and professional manner. Very reassuring and personable.
About Teresa Dickens, WHNP
- Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821020801
Frequently Asked Questions
Teresa Dickens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Teresa Dickens accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teresa Dickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Teresa Dickens works at
4 patients have reviewed Teresa Dickens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Dickens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Dickens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Dickens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.