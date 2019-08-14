See All Nurse Practitioners in Springfield, MO
Teresa Dickens, WHNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Teresa Dickens, WHNP

Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Teresa Dickens, WHNP

Teresa Dickens, WHNP is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MO. 

Teresa Dickens works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Teresa Dickens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - OB/GYN
    1000 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 269-7900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Teresa Dickens?

    Aug 14, 2019
    She was great! She took the time to answer all of my many questions in a caring and professional manner. Very reassuring and personable.
    Sue — Aug 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Teresa Dickens, WHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Teresa Dickens, WHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Teresa Dickens to family and friends

    Teresa Dickens' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Teresa Dickens

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Teresa Dickens, WHNP.

    About Teresa Dickens, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821020801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Dickens, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Dickens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Teresa Dickens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Teresa Dickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresa Dickens works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Teresa Dickens’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Teresa Dickens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Dickens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Dickens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Dickens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Teresa Dickens, WHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.