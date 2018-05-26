See All Counselors in Memphis, TN
Teresa Hall, MS

Counseling
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Teresa Hall, MS is a Counselor in Memphis, TN. 

Teresa Hall works at Laurie Daniel LPC MHSP in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laurie Daniel LPC MHSP
    5100 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 614-0470

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Communication Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
    3.0
    May 26, 2018
    Showed a great deal of empathy, but also challenged and encouraged me by asking me tough questions that made me evaluate my situation.
    — May 26, 2018
    About Teresa Hall, MS

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1740418185
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresa Hall, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresa Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Teresa Hall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Teresa Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Teresa Hall works at Laurie Daniel LPC MHSP in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Teresa Hall’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Teresa Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresa Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresa Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresa Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

