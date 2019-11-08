Book an Appointment

Schedule Online Now
See All Neurosurgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Teresita Devera, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Teresita Devera, CRNP

Neurosurgery
4.6 (43)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Teresita Devera, CRNP

Teresita Devera, CRNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Teresita Devera works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Teresita Devera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Voorhees Specialty Care- Neuroscience Service
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Teresita Devera?

    Nov 08, 2019
    Teresita has worked with me for years as a patiebt of Jeff Neurosurgery. She is kind compassionate and committed to her patients.
    carol levy — Nov 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Teresita Devera, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Teresita Devera, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Teresita Devera to family and friends

    Teresita Devera's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Teresita Devera

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Teresita Devera, CRNP.

    About Teresita Devera, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1386985216
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Teresita Devera, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Teresita Devera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Teresita Devera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Teresita Devera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Teresita Devera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teresita Devera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teresita Devera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teresita Devera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.