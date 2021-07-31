Dr. Teri Anderson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Teri Anderson, OD
Dr. Teri Anderson, OD is an Optometrist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Eyecarecenter800 S Stratford Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (844) 206-8823
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I have gone to Dr. Anderson for years. She takes her time and makes sure you understand everything. Let's you know what you should be concerned about and not concerned about. I certainly would and have recommended her to others. Nnothing but good things to say about her!!
About Dr. Teri Anderson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1285676262
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
