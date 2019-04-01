Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teri Friedman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Teri Friedman, PHD is a Psychologist in Rye Brook, NY. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
Teri Friedman, PhD
14 Rye Ridge Plz Ste 244, Rye Brook, NY 10573
(914) 937-1972
Monday 9:00am - 8:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 8:00pm
Wednesday 1:00pm - 8:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Friedman's for a year and a half. She has helped my husband and I tremendously - both as individuals and as a couple. She is professional yet warm. She is easy to talk to, while always challenging you to dig deeper and will call you out on your bulls**t.
About Dr. Teri Friedman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1437200870
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
- New York University
- Oberlin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Friedman works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
