Teri Maples accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Teri Maples, LPC
Overview
Teri Maples, LPC is a Counselor in Little Rock, AR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 415 N McKinley St Ste 1060, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 912-1241
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Teri Maples?
Denise is wonderfully therapeutic and helped me dig out of years worth of issues. She is very skilled in knowing when to push and when to listen.
About Teri Maples, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1710938493
Frequently Asked Questions
Teri Maples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Teri Maples. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Teri Maples.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Teri Maples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Teri Maples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.