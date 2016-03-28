See All Neurologists in Hot Springs, AR
Teri Smith, MSN

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Teri Smith, MSN

Teri Smith, MSN is a Neurology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. 

Teri Smith works at CHI St. Vincent Neurology Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Teri Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Neurology Clinic - Hot Springs
    1 Mercy Ln Ste 505, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Asthma
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Allergies
Asthma
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 28, 2016
    Very well satisfied
    Henry T in Hot Springs National Park, AR — Mar 28, 2016
    About Teri Smith, MSN

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1497735120
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas - Arlington
    Undergraduate School

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

