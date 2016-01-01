Dr. Terry Dornak, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dornak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Dornak, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Dornak, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Dornak works at
Locations
-
1
Chicago Psych Therapy Group Inc3525 W Peterson Ave Ste 522, Chicago, IL 60659 Directions (312) 781-2850Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSunday8:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dornak?
About Dr. Terry Dornak, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1902286974
Education & Certifications
- Gateway Foundation
- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
- University of Houston / University Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dornak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dornak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dornak works at
Dr. Dornak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dornak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dornak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dornak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.