Terry Hackworth, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA.
Terry Hackworth's Office Locations
Atlanta Office3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 326, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 355-3788
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I just switched to Terry and have been delighted with his care. He is compassionate and shows great empathy for his patients. He is plainspoken and direct and makes sure you understand and agree with all the decisions you are making as a team. Most providers stop listening after just a few seconds and interrupt their patients but Terry not only listens but asks follow up questions to ensure he understands what you are saying. His office staff is amazing. I cannot recommended him or the practice highly enough!
About Terry Hackworth, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174895643
Terry Hackworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Terry Hackworth accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terry Hackworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Terry Hackworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Hackworth.
