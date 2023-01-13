See All Nurse Practitioners in Atlanta, GA
Terry Hackworth, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Terry Hackworth, APRN

Terry Hackworth, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Atlanta, GA. 

Terry Hackworth works at Pride Medical Inc in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Terry Hackworth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Office
    3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 326, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-3788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Anxiety
Asthma
Acne
Anxiety
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 13, 2023
    My husband and I just switched to Terry and have been delighted with his care. He is compassionate and shows great empathy for his patients. He is plainspoken and direct and makes sure you understand and agree with all the decisions you are making as a team. Most providers stop listening after just a few seconds and interrupt their patients but Terry not only listens but asks follow up questions to ensure he understands what you are saying. His office staff is amazing. I cannot recommended him or the practice highly enough!
    Paul — Jan 13, 2023
    About Terry Hackworth, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174895643
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Terry Hackworth, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Terry Hackworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Terry Hackworth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Terry Hackworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Terry Hackworth works at Pride Medical Inc in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Terry Hackworth’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Terry Hackworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terry Hackworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Terry Hackworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Terry Hackworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

