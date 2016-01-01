See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Terry Schwartz, PSY.D

Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Terry Schwartz, PSY.D is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Cincinnati, OH. They completed their residency with University of Cincinnati

Dr. Schwartz works at Psychological Services in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    8180 Corporate Park Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 469-6777

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Relaxation Therapy
Substance Abuse
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Relaxation Therapy
Substance Abuse

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255434767
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • University of Cincinnati
    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    • Chicago School of Professional Psychology
