Dr. Thayer Clark, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thayer Clark, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thomaston, CT.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
1
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital76 Watertown Rd, Thomaston, CT 06787 Directions (860) 880-8091
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was friendly and real helpful!. Didn’t have to wait long in the waiting room.
About Dr. Thayer Clark, DNP
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.