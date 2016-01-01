Dr. The Nguyen, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. The Nguyen, DC
Overview
Dr. The Nguyen, DC is a Chiropractor in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Northern California Research1122 Corporate Way Ste 300, Sacramento, CA 95831 Directions (916) 395-5804
-
2
Nguyen Chiropractic7420 Greenhaven Dr Ste 115, Sacramento, CA 95831 Directions (916) 395-5804
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
About Dr. The Nguyen, DC
- Chiropractic
- 13 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1265717052
Education & Certifications
- PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
- UC Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.