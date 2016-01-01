Theresa Counihan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Theresa Counihan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Theresa Counihan
Overview
Theresa Counihan is a Psychotherapist in Philadelphia, PA.
Theresa Counihan works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy1601 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Theresa Counihan?
About Theresa Counihan
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1366867244
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Counihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Theresa Counihan works at
3 patients have reviewed Theresa Counihan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Counihan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Counihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Counihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.