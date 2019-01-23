Dr. Diserio accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theresa Diserio, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Diserio, PHD is a Psychologist in Columbus, OH.
Locations
- 1 170 Northwoods Blvd Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 785-0799
- 2 3831 Attucks Dr Ste B, Powell, OH 43065 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diserio has been WONDERFUL for my daughter. She's compassionate and gives great strategies. We've all seen a difference in our daughter. Also never had any wait time.
About Dr. Theresa Diserio, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1689770505
Frequently Asked Questions
