Thomas Adair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Adair, PA-C
Overview
Thomas Adair, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fresno, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5160 N Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 320-2667
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thomas Adair?
About Thomas Adair, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780650028
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Adair accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Adair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thomas Adair has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Adair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Adair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Adair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.