Dr. Thomas Azman, OD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Azman, OD
Dr. Thomas Azman, OD is an Optometrist in Lutherville Timonium, MD.
They are accepting new patients.
Dr. Azman's Office Locations
- 1 2219 York Rd Ste 101, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 561-8050
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tom saved my mother "life" without her telescope glasses she would have never been able to continue living life independently! While the glasses were expensive it was well worth it - my mother at 88 still drives to get her groceries and does not need to rely on anyone. He was a true blessing and I would recommend anyone with macular to see Dr. Tom!
About Dr. Thomas Azman, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1235205378
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Azman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azman.
