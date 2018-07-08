Dr. Thomas Casagrande, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casagrande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Casagrande, OD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Casagrande, OD
Dr. Thomas Casagrande, OD is an Optometrist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.
Dr. Casagrande works at
Dr. Casagrande's Office Locations
20/20 Optometric of Fresno5110 N Blackstone Ave Ste 108, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 221-8900Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Health Net
- Humana
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have always received excellent and caring optometric care from Dr. Casagrande and friendly, professional customer service from his staff. I recently damaged sunglasses I purchased from Dr. Casagrande's office nearly three years ago and they fixed them at no charge the same day.
About Dr. Thomas Casagrande, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Southern California College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casagrande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casagrande accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casagrande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casagrande speaks Spanish.
1254 patients have reviewed Dr. Casagrande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casagrande.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casagrande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casagrande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.