Dr. Thomas Corbin Jr, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (1)
Overview

Dr. Thomas Corbin Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Columbus, OH. 

Dr. Corbin Jr works at Main Office in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    7955 N High St, Columbus, OH 43235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 436-2225
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 27, 2016
    Very knowledgeable Takes his time to explain everything
    Myra in Columbus, OH — Jun 27, 2016
    About Dr. Thomas Corbin Jr, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114940244
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corbin Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corbin Jr works at Main Office in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Corbin Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Corbin Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corbin Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corbin Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corbin Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

