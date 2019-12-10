Thomas Ferro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Ferro, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Thomas Ferro, LCPC is a Counselor in Billings, MT.
Locations
Associates in Counseling1643 Lewis Ave Ste 4, Billings, MT 59102 Directions (406) 255-0209
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Tom has saved my life more than once. What a great guy! I cannot quantify just how much Tom has done for me and my family. You will always feel a warm welcome and you will never feel rushed.
About Thomas Ferro, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
