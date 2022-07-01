Dr. Thomas Gustafson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gustafson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gustafson, OD is an Optometrist in Palatine, IL. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan college of optometry.
Gustafson Eye Care96 W Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60067 Directions (847) 201-4148Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Medicare
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
I really enjoyed my first visit at Gustafson eye care. Dr. Gustafson provided quality care and put in the extra effort to answer all my questions and provide a detailed examination. I was very impressed with the care I was given and I would highly recommend!
- Optometry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Optometric Institute and clinic of Detroit
- Michigan college of optometry
Dr. Gustafson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gustafson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gustafson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
789 patients have reviewed Dr. Gustafson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gustafson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gustafson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gustafson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.