Dr. Thomas Gustafson, OD

Optometry
4.9 (789)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Gustafson, OD

Dr. Thomas Gustafson, OD is an Optometrist in Palatine, IL. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan college of optometry.

Dr. Gustafson works at Gustafson Eye Care in Palatine, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gustafson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gustafson Eye Care
    96 W Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 201-4148
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision

Treatment frequency



Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Medicare
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 789 ratings
    Patient Ratings (789)
    5 Star
    (733)
    4 Star
    (45)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 01, 2022
    I really enjoyed my first visit at Gustafson eye care. Dr. Gustafson provided quality care and put in the extra effort to answer all my questions and provide a detailed examination. I was very impressed with the care I was given and I would highly recommend!
    Erin — Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Gustafson, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164492096
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Optometric Institute and clinic of Detroit
    Medical Education
    • Michigan college of optometry
