Dr. Thomas Hand, DC

Chiropractic
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Hand, DC is a Chiropractor in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Hand works at Chiropractic & Family Alternative Health Facility in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chiropractic & Family Alternative Health Facility
    3676 RICHMOND AVE, Staten Island, NY 10312

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 27, 2017
    Very knowledgeable, respectful and a nice person overall. My body is balanced and aligned, thanks to his hands!
    Staten Island — Oct 27, 2017
    About Dr. Thomas Hand, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740366160
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • New York Chiropractic College - Greenvale Facility
    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Undergraduate School
    • Pace University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Hand, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hand works at Chiropractic & Family Alternative Health Facility in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hand’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hand. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

