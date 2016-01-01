Dr. Lantsberger accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Lantsberger, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lantsberger, PHD is a Psychologist in Chesterfield, MO.
Dr. Lantsberger works at
Locations
Thomas J. Lantsberger Ph.d. LLC14561 North Outer 40 Rd Ste 250, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 881-4260
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Lantsberger, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lantsberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lantsberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lantsberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lantsberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lantsberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.