Thomas Leffler, LPC
Thomas Leffler, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX.
ISCC - Galleria Location4803 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 626-7990
Loop Central4888 Loop Central Dr Ste 510, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 346-1551
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Mr. Leffler helped me through the grieving process of losing my mother and other unrelated issues. When I spoke to Tom, I felt like he helped me to organize my thoughts, so they were concrete and far easier to address. I also learned what was and wasn't important and what I could not control. Additionally, I was able to gain a great deal of insight into why people do the things they do. Essentially, I benefitted by learning coping skills, how to channel grief and decision-making skills.
- Counseling
- English
