Dr. Mammana accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas Mammana, DC
Overview
Dr. Thomas Mammana, DC is a Chiropractor in Summerfield, FL.
Dr. Mammana works at
Locations
Mammana Intergrated Physical Medicine Inc.15151 S US Highway 441 Ste 200, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 307-0033
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to him for over 10 years. His methods are unique to me. He can make aches and pains disappear in an instant.
About Dr. Thomas Mammana, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1740206572
Dr. Mammana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mammana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mammana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mammana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mammana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.