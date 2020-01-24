Dr. Thomas Noyes, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Noyes, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Noyes, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Florence, KY.
Dr. Noyes works at
Locations
Counseling and Diagnostic Center, LLC7315 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 282-0119
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Noyes?
I've been seeing him since I was 13 years old and I'm now 30. He's an EXCELLENT psychologist and just an amazing human being overall. I can't recommend him enough!
About Dr. Thomas Noyes, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1134258833
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Noyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noyes works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Noyes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.