Dr. Tregellas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiffaney Tregellas, OD
Dr. Tiffaney Tregellas, OD is an Optometrist in Watauga, TX.
Myeyedr.8329 Whitley Rd, Watauga, TX 76148 Directions (817) 431-2020
- 2 750 S Main St Ste 110, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 431-8600
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very knowledgable and very caring. Always listens and explains everything fully.
- Optometry
- English
- 1619124062
Dr. Tregellas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tregellas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tregellas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tregellas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tregellas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tregellas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.