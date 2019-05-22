See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Sherwood, AR
Dr. Tiffany Bright, OD

Optometry
4.9 (529)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tiffany Bright, OD

Dr. Tiffany Bright, OD is an Optometrist in Sherwood, AR. 

Dr. Bright works at Haas-Bright Eye Care in Sherwood, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Haas-Bright Eye Care
    202 Country Club Rd, Sherwood, AR 72120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 214-8479

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Treatment
Contact Lens Exams
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 529 ratings
    Patient Ratings (529)
    5 Star
    (496)
    4 Star
    (26)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tiffany Bright, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780860551
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiffany Bright, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bright has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bright works at Haas-Bright Eye Care in Sherwood, AR. View the full address on Dr. Bright’s profile.

    529 patients have reviewed Dr. Bright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

