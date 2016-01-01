See All Physicians Assistants in Orland Park, IL
Tiffany Watt, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tiffany Watt, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orland Park, IL. 

Tiffany Watt works at Advocate Medical Group - Orland Park in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advocate Medical Group - Orland Park
    9550 W 167th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 873-4500
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Tiffany Watt, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528166337
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tiffany Watt, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Watt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tiffany Watt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tiffany Watt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tiffany Watt works at Advocate Medical Group - Orland Park in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Tiffany Watt’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Tiffany Watt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Watt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Watt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Watt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

