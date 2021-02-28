See All Chiropractors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Tim Davis, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tim Davis, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from International Academy of Medical Acupuncture|International Academy of Medical Acupuncture|Parker College of Chiropractic|Parker College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Davis works at Davis Chiropractic PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Davis Chiropractic
    3345 Western Center Blvd Ste 120, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 536-1329

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Acupuncture
Fibromyalgia
Headache

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tim Davis, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972603603
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Parker
    Medical Education
    • International Academy of Medical Acupuncture|International Academy of Medical Acupuncture|Parker College of Chiropractic|Parker College of Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tim Davis, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Davis Chiropractic PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

