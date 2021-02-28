Dr. Tim Davis, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Davis, DC
Dr. Tim Davis, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from International Academy of Medical Acupuncture|International Academy of Medical Acupuncture|Parker College of Chiropractic|Parker College of Chiropractic.
Davis Chiropractic3345 Western Center Blvd Ste 120, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Directions (817) 536-1329
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
I have been a patient with Dr. Davis since he began his practice. I had had headaches, neck, right shoulder, lower back and knee pain for years. His adjustments have healed my headaches, back and knee. He has given me exercises and therapies for my neck and shoulder which, along with adjustments, have greatly improved mobility and ended almost all pain. I am very grateful for his dedication to alleviate pain and help his patients heal from injuries in the most natural ways possible. Thank you Dr. Davis Sandy Sellers
- Chiropractic
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1972603603
- Parker
- International Academy of Medical Acupuncture|International Academy of Medical Acupuncture|Parker College of Chiropractic|Parker College of Chiropractic
