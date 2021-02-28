Overview

Dr. Tim Davis, DC is a Chiropractor in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from International Academy of Medical Acupuncture|International Academy of Medical Acupuncture|Parker College of Chiropractic|Parker College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Davis works at Davis Chiropractic PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.