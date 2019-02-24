Dr. Timothy Blankenship, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blankenship is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Blankenship, OD
Dr. Timothy Blankenship, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.
Ankle and Foot Health Care522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 113, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-7771
Hill Vision Services300 Medical Plz Ste 140, Lake St Louis, MO 63367 Directions (314) 567-7771
Hill Vision Services112 Magnolia Dr, Glen Carbon, IL 62034 Directions (314) 567-7771Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
Dr Blankenship is an excellent choice in eye care. I have been a T1D for over 53 years and feel that he takes excellent care of my eyes, and refers me on to others if need be. Thanks Dr Blankenship!
- Optometry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
- Arkansas State University
