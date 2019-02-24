Overview of Dr. Timothy Blankenship, OD

Dr. Timothy Blankenship, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.



Dr. Blankenship works at Ankle and Foot Health Care in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Lake St Louis, MO and Glen Carbon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.