Timothy Childers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Timothy Childers, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Timothy Childers, PA-C
Timothy Childers, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Timothy Childers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Timothy Childers' Office Locations
-
1
Shmg Community Medicine Clinic75 Sheldon Ave SE Ste 101, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-2420
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Childers?
He took excellent care of my elderly mother. Took the extra step to verify an issue she'd been having when other MD or DO's have not. I'm so thankful he was working when we brought her into the ER.
About Timothy Childers, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124078555
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Childers accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Childers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Timothy Childers works at
8 patients have reviewed Timothy Childers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Childers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Childers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Childers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.