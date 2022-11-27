Timothy Hochhalter, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Timothy Hochhalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Timothy Hochhalter, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Timothy Hochhalter, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Visalia, CA.
Timothy Hochhalter works at
Locations
Timothy Hochhalter718 W Center Ave Ste C, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 331-1977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- California Foundation for Medical Care
- Health Net
- Tricare
- Triwest
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I first met Tim I had never been in a therapist’s office before and really didn't know what to expect. I was dealing with deep, complicated grief and had so much to unpack I had no idea where to begin, but thankfully, I didn’t have to worry about sorting it out on my own. Tim provided the assurance, security, patience, and care that I needed as I began to heal and eventually find hope again. I can’t say enough about Tim’s ability to come alongside his clients and commit to stay on the journey as long as he is needed. Tim has the highest professional and ethical standards and I highly recommend him as a therapist!
About Timothy Hochhalter, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1780603274
Timothy Hochhalter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Hochhalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Timothy Hochhalter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Hochhalter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Hochhalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Hochhalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.