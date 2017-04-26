Dr. Timothy Liszewski, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Liszewski, DC
Overview
Dr. Timothy Liszewski, DC is a Chiropractor in Amsterdam, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 120 Genessee Ln, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-1828
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, knowledgeable, caring. Teaches the patients preventive care.
About Dr. Timothy Liszewski, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1851491500
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liszewski accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Liszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liszewski.
