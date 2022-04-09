See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Timothy Miller, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Timothy Miller, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Timothy Miller works at OrthoCarolina Sports Medicine Center in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthocarolina Research Institute
    1915 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 323-2426
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Timothy Miller, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245282839
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Timothy Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Miller works at OrthoCarolina Sports Medicine Center in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Timothy Miller’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Timothy Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

