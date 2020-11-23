Dr. Timothy Onkka, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onkka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Onkka, PHD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Onkka, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in South Bend, IN.
Dr. Onkka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 232-5237
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onkka?
He has been our family counselor for over 25 years. He is excellent
About Dr. Timothy Onkka, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1891882510
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onkka accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onkka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onkka works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Onkka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onkka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onkka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onkka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.