Dr. Timothy Owens, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Owens, DC
Overview
Dr. Timothy Owens, DC is a Chiropractor in Avon, CT. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Owens works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Timothy Owens12 W AVON RD, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 673-5665
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Connecticare
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Owens?
About Dr. Timothy Owens, DC
- Chiropractic
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043391097
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.