Timothy Peterson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Timothy Peterson, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Timothy Peterson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tulsa, OK.
Timothy Peterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Laureate Psychiatrc Clinic and Hospital6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Timothy Peterson?
Dr. Peterson is one of the best therapists I have ever met with. He is easy to talk to, he is compassionate yet doesn't coddle or sugar coat things. He gives some homework too, if he thinks it will benefit you. He presents information in a way that makes you think about your situation from different perspectives. I absolutely love this doctor and am very grateful for his help during a very difficult time in my life!
About Timothy Peterson, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1114987534
Frequently Asked Questions
Timothy Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Timothy Peterson works at
8 patients have reviewed Timothy Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.