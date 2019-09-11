See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Tulsa, OK
Timothy Peterson, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Timothy Peterson, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Timothy Peterson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tulsa, OK. 

Timothy Peterson works at LAUREATE PSYCHIATRIC CLINIC in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laureate Psychiatrc Clinic and Hospital
    6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 481-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Timothy Peterson?

    Sep 11, 2019
    Dr. Peterson is one of the best therapists I have ever met with. He is easy to talk to, he is compassionate yet doesn't coddle or sugar coat things. He gives some homework too, if he thinks it will benefit you. He presents information in a way that makes you think about your situation from different perspectives. I absolutely love this doctor and am very grateful for his help during a very difficult time in my life!
    Vicki J — Sep 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Timothy Peterson, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Timothy Peterson, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Timothy Peterson to family and friends

    Timothy Peterson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Timothy Peterson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Timothy Peterson, LMFT.

    About Timothy Peterson, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114987534
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Timothy Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Timothy Peterson works at LAUREATE PSYCHIATRIC CLINIC in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Timothy Peterson’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Timothy Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Timothy Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Timothy Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Timothy Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Timothy Peterson, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.