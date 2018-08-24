Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timothy Rose, DC
Overview
Dr. Timothy Rose, DC is a Chiropractor in New Iberia, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 405 N LEWIS ST, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 364-2225
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rose?
Dr Rose has the best bedside manner. He is thorough and explains everything in a way that everyone can understand. He is kind and compassionate. He makes you feel very comfortable by cutting jokes. I trust in Dr Rose so much I drive from a nearby city (Lafayette) just to see him. Anyone with a sciatic nerve issue, Dr Rose is the one to see. :)
About Dr. Timothy Rose, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1114146149
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.