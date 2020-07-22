Tina Fontenot, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Fontenot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tina Fontenot, MS
Overview
Tina Fontenot, MS is a Psychologist in League City, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1301 W League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573 Directions (281) 724-9792
Tina Fontenot, M.S. LPC/Empowerment Therapy1002 Gemini St Ste 225G, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 475-9958
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Tina for a few sessions to try to get over some past trauma. I have been to a few therapists and Tina is the first one to finally break through. She was so warm, understanding, and supportive. I truly appreciate Tina so much. She is the best therapist I have ever had! What a sweet, genuine person! :)
About Tina Fontenot, MS
- Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUGUSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Fontenot accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tina Fontenot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Tina Fontenot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Fontenot.
