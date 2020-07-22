See All Psychologists in League City, TX
Tina Fontenot, MS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Tina Fontenot, MS

Psychology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tina Fontenot, MS is a Psychologist in League City, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    1301 W League City Pkwy, League City, TX 77573 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 724-9792
  2. 2
    Tina Fontenot, M.S. LPC/Empowerment Therapy
    1002 Gemini St Ste 225G, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 475-9958

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tina Fontenot?

    Jul 22, 2020
    I went to Tina for a few sessions to try to get over some past trauma. I have been to a few therapists and Tina is the first one to finally break through. She was so warm, understanding, and supportive. I truly appreciate Tina so much. She is the best therapist I have ever had! What a sweet, genuine person! :)
    Heather — Jul 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tina Fontenot, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Tina Fontenot, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tina Fontenot to family and friends

    Tina Fontenot's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tina Fontenot

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tina Fontenot, MS.

    About Tina Fontenot, MS

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720186869
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • AUGUSTA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tina Fontenot, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tina Fontenot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tina Fontenot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Tina Fontenot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Fontenot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Fontenot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Fontenot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tina Fontenot, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.