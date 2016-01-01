Tina Garby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tina Garby, PSY
Overview
Tina Garby, PSY is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ.
Tina Garby works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Healthy Futures9449 N 90th St Ste 210, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 451-4500
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tina Garby?
About Tina Garby, PSY
- Counseling
- English
- 1265509756
Frequently Asked Questions
Tina Garby works at
4 patients have reviewed Tina Garby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tina Garby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tina Garby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tina Garby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.