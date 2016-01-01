See All Physicians Assistants in Salisbury, NC
Todd Harrington, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Todd Harrington, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Todd Harrington, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salisbury, NC. 

Todd Harrington works at Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan
    612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3527
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Todd Harrington?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Todd Harrington, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Todd Harrington, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Todd Harrington to family and friends

    Todd Harrington's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Todd Harrington

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Todd Harrington, PA-C.

    About Todd Harrington, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1801066055
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Todd Harrington, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Todd Harrington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Todd Harrington has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Todd Harrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Todd Harrington works at Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Todd Harrington’s profile.

    Todd Harrington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Todd Harrington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Todd Harrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Todd Harrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.