See All Physicians Assistants in Kingwood, TX
Tolulope Sodimu, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Tolulope Sodimu, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tolulope Sodimu, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX. 

Tolulope Sodimu works at Baylor St. Luk's Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    22710 Professional Dr Ste 202, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Tolulope Sodimu?

Photo: Tolulope Sodimu, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Tolulope Sodimu, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Tolulope Sodimu to family and friends

Tolulope Sodimu's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Tolulope Sodimu

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tolulope Sodimu, PA-C.

About Tolulope Sodimu, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1699377655
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Tolulope Sodimu, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tolulope Sodimu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tolulope Sodimu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tolulope Sodimu works at Baylor St. Luk's Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Tolulope Sodimu’s profile.

Tolulope Sodimu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tolulope Sodimu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tolulope Sodimu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tolulope Sodimu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.