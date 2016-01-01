See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Tomas Ramirez, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Tomas Ramirez, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tomas Ramirez, ARNP

Tomas Ramirez, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. 

Tomas Ramirez works at Harken Health in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Tomas Ramirez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harken Health
    20001 SW 127TH AVE, Miami, FL 33177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 406-2069

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Tomas Ramirez?

Photo: Tomas Ramirez, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Tomas Ramirez, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Tomas Ramirez to family and friends

Tomas Ramirez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Tomas Ramirez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tomas Ramirez, ARNP.

About Tomas Ramirez, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1942612767
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tomas Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tomas Ramirez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tomas Ramirez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tomas Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tomas Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Tomas Ramirez, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.