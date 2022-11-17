See All Nurse Practitioners in Sandusky, OH
Tondra Mapus, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tondra Mapus, NP

Tondra Mapus, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sandusky, OH. 

Tondra Mapus works at Northcoast Professional Company LLC in Sandusky, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tondra Mapus' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northcoast Professional Company LLC
    1221 Hayes Ave Ste B, Sandusky, OH 44870 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 557-6550
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 17, 2022
    Very empathetic and understanding of patient needs. Best of the Best !
    C Brindle — Nov 17, 2022
    About Tondra Mapus, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225414824
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tondra Mapus, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tondra Mapus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tondra Mapus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tondra Mapus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tondra Mapus works at Northcoast Professional Company LLC in Sandusky, OH. View the full address on Tondra Mapus’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Tondra Mapus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tondra Mapus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tondra Mapus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tondra Mapus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

