Tondra Mapus, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tondra Mapus, NP
Tondra Mapus, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Sandusky, OH.
Tondra Mapus works at
Tondra Mapus' Office Locations
Northcoast Professional Company LLC1221 Hayes Ave Ste B, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 557-6550
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very empathetic and understanding of patient needs. Best of the Best !
About Tondra Mapus, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225414824
Frequently Asked Questions
Tondra Mapus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tondra Mapus accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tondra Mapus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tondra Mapus works at
2 patients have reviewed Tondra Mapus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tondra Mapus.
