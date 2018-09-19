See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Plant City, FL
Dr. Toni Licata, OD

Optometry
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Toni Licata, OD

Dr. Toni Licata, OD is an Optometrist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Optometry.

Dr. Licata works at Value Optical in Plant City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Licata's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Toni Licata OD, LLC
    2511 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 754-5678

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eye Disease
Eye Infections
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Eye Disease
Eye Infections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Toni Licata, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245378017
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • USF
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toni Licata, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Licata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Licata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Licata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Licata. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Licata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Licata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Licata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

