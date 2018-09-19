Dr. Toni Licata, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Licata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toni Licata, OD
Overview of Dr. Toni Licata, OD
Dr. Toni Licata, OD is an Optometrist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Optometry.
Dr. Licata works at
Dr. Licata's Office Locations
-
1
Toni Licata OD, LLC2511 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 754-5678
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Licata?
Only eye doctor who could perfect my mono vision contacts!!!
About Dr. Toni Licata, OD
- Optometry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1245378017
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern College of Optometry
- USF
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Licata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Licata accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Licata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Licata works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Licata. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Licata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Licata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Licata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.