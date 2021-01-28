Tonya Carter, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tonya Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tonya Carter, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tonya Carter, CNP
Tonya Carter, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH.
Tonya Carter's Office Locations
Capital City Medical Associates2489 Stelzer Rd Ste 101, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 473-1300
NP2go Health and Wellness Clinic, LLC25 Hidden Ravines Dr, Powell, OH 43065 Directions (614) 739-8166Monday5:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday5:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday5:00pm - 8:00pmThursday5:00pm - 8:00pmFriday5:00pm - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tonya Carter?
I have been with Ms. Carter for years. She is an awesome CNP. Ms. Carter takes time to listen to your concerns and she is very knowledgeable. She is a passionate person and in my opinion is exactly what a patient needs. Ms. Carter has been available to me whenever I needed her assistance. I have recommended Ms. Carter and the team of Central Ohio Primary Care Facility to all my friends and family. Thank you for your time, patience and care.....
About Tonya Carter, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Tonya Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tonya Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tonya Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Tonya Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tonya Carter.
