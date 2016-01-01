Tonya Freeman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Tonya Freeman, LMHC is a Counselor in Destin, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 Tele-Health Florida, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 837-8222
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Tonya Freeman, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1992708432
Frequently Asked Questions
Tonya Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tonya Freeman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tonya Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tonya Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tonya Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.