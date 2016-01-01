Traci Corder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Traci Corder, WHCNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Traci Corder, WHCNP
Traci Corder, WHCNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Traci Corder's Office Locations
- 1 6303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 266-0130
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Traci Corder?
About Traci Corder, WHCNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063693190
Frequently Asked Questions
Traci Corder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Traci Corder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Traci Corder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Traci Corder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Traci Corder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Traci Corder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.