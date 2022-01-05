See All Chiropractors in Albany, NY
Dr. Tracy Bloom, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tracy Bloom, DC is a Chiropractor in Albany, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Life Chiropractic College.

Dr. Bloom works at Foundation Chiropractic of Albany in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foundation Chiropractic
    Foundation Chiropractic
100 Great Oaks Blvd Ste 106, Albany, NY 12203
(518) 369-5134

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Diet Counseling
Fatigue
Back Pain
Diet Counseling
Fatigue

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fatigue
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sciatica
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 05, 2022
Excellent! He listens well, allows time for questions, gives appropriate feedback, and describes the modalities he works with and what can be expected in my situation.
Jan 05, 2022
About Dr. Tracy Bloom, DC

  • Chiropractic
  • 30 years of experience
  • English
  • 1396707212
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
  • Life Chiropractic College
  • SUNY Stonybrook
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tracy Bloom, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bloom works at Foundation Chiropractic of Albany in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bloom’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

